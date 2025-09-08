The third mini album from NCT Wish sold more than 1.39 million copies in the first week, label SM Entertainment said Monday.

The EP “Color” not only became its second million-selling album but also surpassed sales of its previous million-selling second EP “Poppop,” which was unveiled in April, reaching a career-high for the subunit.

The newly released set consists of seven tracks. Its title track claimed the No. 1 spot on multiple music charts, including Melon’s Hot 100 and QQ Music’s trending songs chart in China.

In October, the six members will take to the stage at Inspire Arena in Incheon for their three-date concert. The shows will kick off their first concert tour, which will continue across nine cities in Japan.