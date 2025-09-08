Balladeer to release mini album Sept. 29

Just in time for early fall, Chen of EXO, known for his emotive vocals, is returning with a new batch of songs this month, according to his agency INB100 on Monday.

The singer unveiled a teaser video for his upcoming fifth mini album "Arcadia" on his social media channels. The trailer shows Chen calmly getting ready for a live performance set against a rhythmic melody, building anticipation for the new release.

His upcoming project is expected to show how Chen has grown as an artist and broadened his musical horizon.

His new album will hit music platforms Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.

This marks his return after more than a year since he last released his 4th EP "Door" in May 2024.