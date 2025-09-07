Shock and anger swept through South Korea after hundreds of Korean workers were arrested Thursday in a raid at a construction site in Georgia, just 10 days after a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and his US counterpart President Donald Trump, where the leaders discussed strengthening cooperation on security, trade and other issues.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea expressed deep concern and pledged to work across party lines to ensure the safety of Korean nationals. The main opposition People Power Party, meanwhile, criticized the government for what it called a diplomatic failure and discrimination, pointing to commitments of hundreds of trillions of won in US investment.

Though updates on the status of the detainees had not been released as of press time, The Korea Herald compiled key information about the Trump administration's largest single-site immigration crackdown to date, conducted at the electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia, operated by HL-GA Battery Co., a joint venture of Hyundai Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution.

Largest single-site crackdown

Thursday’s operation is considered the biggest immigration raid ever carried out at a single site during the second Trump administration.

After blocking major roads leading to the plant, some 500 investigators from different US government agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Internal Revenue Service, reportedly raided the site, deploying helicopters and military vehicles.

The investigators detained all the construction workers at the site and verified whether they were legally residing in the United States.

After obtaining the personal information of the workers, the investigators reportedly issued temporary permits only to those whose legal status was verified, allowing them to exit the premises, while others were transported to an immigration detention facility in Folkston, Georgia.

The arrested workers were put on a bus with their hands bound by cable ties, while some others had chains around both their legs and wrists.

Korean workers

According to the US authorities, a total of 475 people were arrested in the operation.

LG Energy Solution confirmed Sunday that 47 of its employees -- 46 Koreans and one Indonesian -- were taken into custody. Almost 250 personnel working for the affiliated company HL-GA Battery Co., mostly Koreans, were detained by US authorities.

Many of those reportedly entered the US using B1 visas -- issued for business purposes, such as attending meetings or signing contracts -- or through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization visa waiver program for short-term stays.

US immigration officials said that was the central issue in the raid.

Foreign nationals must acquire an appropriate visa such as H-1B, L1 or E2 to legally work in local American workplaces.

But those visas can take months to obtain and numbers are capped, making them impractical for companies that need to dispatch workers frequently or on short notice. Industry officials also complain that wait times for all types of visas have lengthened since the start of the Trump administration.

According to local reports, the US allocates annual H-1B visa quotas to certain countries with which it has free trade agreements, including Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Chile and Australia. Despite having a free trade agreement with the US, South Korea does not receive a quota.

Detained in Georgia

The Korean workers are being held at the Folkston ICE Processing Center located in southern Georgia, where immigration authorities hold foreign nationals after arrest to review their immigration status and charges, and to determine further action, including possible deportation.

The facility had been flagged for poor conditions after an inspection was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security in 2021.

According to the DHS report, titled “Violation of ICE Detention Standards at Folkston ICE Processing Center and Folkston Annex,” Folkston facilities were unsanitary and dilapidated, with torn mattresses, water leaks, mold growth and water damage, rundown showers, mold and debris in the ventilation system, insect infestations, inoperable toilets, absence of hot meals and other violations.

The inspectors added that the facility’s medical staff did not provide timely access to specialized care or adequate mental health treatment for detainees.

The Office of Inspector General reportedly determined that ICE had accepted most of its recommended improvements.

But human rights organizations in the US have continued to raise concerns over the conditions in the detention center after the death of an Indian national, who had been detained at Folkston ICE Processing Center in April 2024.

Georgia plant

In 2023, Hyundai Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution agreed to establish a North American joint venture, HL-GA Battery Co., investing $4.3 billion to build a factory capable of producing about 30 gigawatt-hours of battery cells annually — enough to supply roughly 300,000 electric vehicles.

The factory is located on the Hyundai Motor Group Meta Plant America site in Georgia, a major hub for Korean industry in the US that hosts more than 100 Korean companies, including Samsung, Hyundai Motor and LG, symbolizing the Korea-US manufacturing alliance.

The construction of the plant began in the second half of 2023, and most processes have now entered their final stages.

However, construction has been fully suspended after Thursday's immigration crackdown.