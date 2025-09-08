Boy group's 8th EP explores meaning of love, finding answers along the way and being led toward heaven

In our 20s, many of us explore the complexities of love and discover what it truly means. This stage of life offers a unique opportunity to experience a range of feelings, from ups and downs, disappointments and heartbreaks, to thrills and heart-fluttering emotions, all of which help define what love is.

All in their mid-20s, BX, Seung-hun, Yong-hee and Hyun-suk of CIX returned with their eighth mini album, "GO Chapter 1: GO Together," their first new music project in nine months.

"We usually release just one album a year, so I hope this new release brings our fans even more joy and gives them more music to enjoy. We have put a lot of effort into this album, and I am confident that it will show how we have musically matured and grown compared to our January album," Seung-hun told reporters during an interview held on Tuesday at a cafe in Jungnang-gu, eastern Seoul.

The album, which will hit music charts Monday evening, explores an endless yearning to understand the essence of love, according to Hyun-suk. "The album tells a story of seeking the true meaning of love, finding answers along the way and ultimately being guided toward heaven," he said.

When asked about the essence of love, Hyun-suk explained that while love is subjective, you can understand someone better by paying attention to what they enjoy, as their preferences reveal who they truly are.

The title track, "Wonder You," written and composed by BX, captures the curiosity and longing to uncover the truths of love, set to an energetic pop sound that highlights CIX's distinctive musical style.

"CIX's songs have generally been complex rather than simple in melody or lyrics, and we put a lot of thought into this one, staying true to our established style. While new listeners might find the flow challenging at first, fans' concise interpretations on social media can help them better understand and appreciate our music and its stories," BX explained.

With the new album, Seung-hun said the group has set its sights on performing on bigger stages.

"The results of the album are, of course, important, but our true passion is performing. We aim to reach a wider audience, earn greater recognition and perform at larger venues. In Korea, Coldplay performed at Goyang Stadium, and Stray Kids performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It would be nice if we could do that because I'm a proud COYS, too," said a beaming Seung-hun, referring to an acronym for "Come On You Spurs," a chant used by Tottenham Hotspur fans.