South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold their trilateral multi-domain Freedom Edge exercise this month, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday, in their continued efforts to deepen security cooperation against North Korea's military threats.

The five-day exercise will take place in international waters east and south of South Korea's southern island of Jeju from Sept. 15-19, the JCS said.

"The three countries will bolster their multi-domain operational capabilities in areas including the sea, air and cyberspace and enhance their interoperability to maintain a solid and stable trilateral cooperation," the JCS said in a statement.

The upcoming exercise will mark the third round of the trilateral drills, following two rounds of the exercise conducted in June and November last year, respectively.

It is the first such exercise to be held since President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump took office.

North Korea has protested against joint drills among the three nations, warning of military action against the previous Freedom Edge drills that have involved US nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

Following the inaugural exercise in June last year, the North criticized the drills as an attempt to strengthen a US-led military bloc.

The JCS stressed the upcoming exercise is part of their regular drills.

"The drills are an annual exercise aimed at responding to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and guarding regional peace and stability while adhering to international law and regulations," it said.

The exercise takes its name from key bilateral exercises the US holds with the Asian neighbors -- Freedom Shield with South Korea and Keen Edge with Japan. (Yonhap)