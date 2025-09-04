South Korean battery-maker SK On said Thursday that it has secured its first large-scale energy storage system order in the United States, marking a full-fledged entry into the North American market.

The company signed a deal with Flatiron, a renewable energy developer headquartered in Colorado, to supply a gigawatt-hour of container-type ESS units equipped with lithium iron phosphate batteries.

The products will be provided for a project in Massachusetts, with deliveries beginning in the second half of 2026.

The contract also grants SK On the right of first offer on Flatiron’s additional ESS projects totaling 6.2 GWh by 2030, potentially expanding supply to 7.2 GWh through further negotiations.

Starting in the second half of 2026, SK On plans to convert part of SK Battery America’s Georgia plant into an ESS-dedicated production line for LFP batteries, establishing a local supply system to meet customer demand.

While Korean battery-makers have focused on higher-priced nickel cobalt manganese batteries, SK On is turning to LFP cells to enhance price competitiveness and stability in the US market.

The company’s ESS battery products feature a high-voltage module-based design, allowing flexible capacity expansion.

Additional safety is secured through technology that blocks heat diffusion to adjacent modules and a diagnostic system based on electrochemical impedance spectroscopy.

“We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with SK On on multiple upcoming projects,” said Jonathan Poor, chief operating officer and co-founder at Flatiron.

“This agreement is significant as it expands both battery chemistry and business portfolio,” said Choi Dae-jin, head of ESS business at SK On. “We will continue strengthening our position in the North American ESS market based on local production and advanced technology.”