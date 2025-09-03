South Korea aims to strengthen its three-axis deterrence system against North Korean threats and build a cutting-edge combat system with an 8.2 percent hike in the defense budget proposal for next year, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

Under the proposal submitted to the National Assembly the previous day, the ministry sought a budget of 66.3 trillion won ($47.6 billion) for next year. It marked the biggest on-year expansion in seven years since an 8.2 percent increase in 2019.

The increased budget will be allocated with a focus on building "overwhelming" response capabilities as South Korea eyes the transition of wartime operational command to Seoul from the Washington, the ministry said.

It plans to spend 8.9 trillion won, up 22.3 percent from this year, on strengthening the three-axis structure that comprises the Korea Air and Missile Defense multilayered missile shield system, the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform, and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation system.

In efforts to bolster the country's missile defense capabilities, the budget for next year also reflected the cost of acquiring Standard Missile-3 shipborne missiles that are capable of intercepting incoming ballistic missiles at altitudes above 100 kilometers.

The proposal also included the cost of developing homegrown long-range air-to-air missiles that can be fitted on the KF-21 fighter jet to enhance its operational capabilities and survivability.

The ministry also aims to nearly double the budget for investment in artificial intelligence technology-based combat systems integrating manned and unmanned assets to 340.2 billion won from 191.5 billion won.

South Korea eyes the OPCON transfer under President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term. The security policy goal had been long stalled in the face of North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

The current "conditions-based" OPCON transfer the allies have been working on includes South Korea's capabilities to lead combined Korea-US forces, its strike and air defense capabilities, and a regional security environment conducive to such a handover.

As part of efforts to increase its modern warfare capabilities, the ministry also plans to allocate 5.9 trillion won for defense research and development, up 19.2 percent from the previous year.

Also included in the budget plan was improving working and living circumstances for entry-level officers as the country faces difficulties in securing military personnel and increasing investment for operating the homegrown KF-21 fighter jet.

South Korea is under growing pressure from Washington to boost defense spending to 5 percent of gross domestic product. South Korea's defense spending for 2025 accounted for 2.32 percent of GDP.

During his visit to Washington last month, Lee vowed to increase defense spending in a bid to bolster the country's security posture.

On Tuesday, the presidential office said negotiations are "still under way" for an increase in annual defense spending, in response to a media report that South Korea agreed to hike its defense spending to 3.5 percent of GDP during consultations with the US.

The presidential office said the spending issue is expected to be discussed as part of a broader "package deal" covering trade, economic and security issues.

Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee backed the view in a parliamentary session Tuesday, saying the government has a plan to gradually raise defense spending but it is currently hard to set a specific target. (Yonhap)