Pyongyang plans to deploy additional 6,000 troops to Russia

North Korea is estimated to have lost more than 2,000 troops in Ukraine while supporting Russia’s war effort — more than double the figure previously reported — South Korea’s intelligence agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

The National Intelligence Service delivered the estimate during a closed-door briefing to the National Assembly’s intelligence committee, according to Rep. Park Sun-won of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and Rep. Lee Seong-kweun of the main opposition People Power Party, who serve as executive secretaries of the committee.

"The NIS assesses that North Korea is preparing for a third deployment of around 6,000 troops to Russia. Approximately 1,000 combat engineers appeared to have already arrived," Park told reporters following the meeting.

Park added that existing North Korean units are currently stationed in rear areas as reserve forces, and that Pyongyang may be considering a reshuffle of the field leadership overseeing its deployed troops.

The newly reported toll marks a sharp increase from the previous NIS estimate in April, when the agency reported around 600 combat deaths. Pyongyang had officially acknowledged only 350 fatalities from its first and second deployments.

The NIS also reported that North Korea is preparing a large-scale military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party on Oct. 10, involving over 10,000 participants. A mass gymnastics performance featuring some 100,000 people is also expected.

Park said these events appear aimed at fostering internal unity amid mounting casualties from the war in Ukraine.