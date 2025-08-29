South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were set to hold talks Friday on improving their free trade agreement to reflect recent changes in the global trade environment, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The South Korean delegation to the talks, comprising officials from the industry, finance, environment and agriculture ministries, as well as other related agencies, will hold a virtual meeting later in the day with trade delegations from the 10 ASEAN member nations, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The 10 ASEAN member states are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.

Friday's meeting will discuss ways to improve the FTA by incorporating modern rules in new trade areas, such as supply chains and the digital economy.

South Korea and ASEAN signed an FTA on the trade of goods in 2006, followed by subsequent agreements on services in 2007 and investment in 2009. (Yonhap)