When Jennie of the K-pop group Blackpink told viewers on her YouTube channel that she had been swapping her morning coffee for iced matcha, she was reflecting a trend that has been sweeping the world.

And now South Korea is catching up.

Once a niche import, matcha has become a fixture in cafes, bakeries and even convenience stores.

On Instagram, more than 400,000 posts now carry the Korean hashtag for matcha, and major coffee chains are fueling the surge.

Starbucks Korea said on Thursday that sales of its Jeju matcha latte and Jeju matcha cream Frappuccino rose more than 30 percent in the first half of the year compared with 2024. The company now offers nine matcha drinks nationwide.

At Twosome Place, more than half a million cups of three newly launched matcha beverages were sold in just two weeks, the chain said. It also introduced a matcha version of its signature spoon cake.

“Matcha is a rare ingredient that offers color, flavor and a healthy image all at once,” one industry official explained. “It has the potential to move beyond a seasonal fad and become a steady seller.”

Convenience stores are racing to keep up, with 7-Eleven rolling out a matcha ice cream bar, a chocolate-matcha sandwich and even matcha makgeolli, or traditional rice wine.

Rival GS25 plans to release its own matcha-infused makgeolli this week.