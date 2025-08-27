About 53 percent of South Koreans held a favorable view of President Lee Jae Myung's first summit talks with US President Donald Trump earlier this week, a poll showed Wednesday.

According to the Realmeter survey commissioned by a local news outlet, 53.1 percent gave a positive assessment of the bilateral summit between Lee and Trump in Washington, compared with 41.5 percent who gave a negative assessment.

During the White House summit, Lee and Trump closely aligned on efforts for shipbuilding cooperation and diplomacy to reengage with North Korea.

Of the total respondents, 60.7 percent said progress had been made through the summit, compared with 34.6 percent who believed there was no progress.

On specific areas of progress, 18 percent picked economic cooperation in shipbuilding and manufacturing, followed by 14 percent on personal ties between Lee and Trump, and 13.9 percent on dialogue with North Korea and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The survey was conducted on 507 adults on Tuesday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent. (Yonhap)