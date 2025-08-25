US President Donald Trump said Monday there seems to be something like a "purge or revolution" in South Korea, and that the United States cannot have such a thing and "do business there," as he is set to have a summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the day.

Trump made the remarks in a social media post, as former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been detained over his botched martial law bid in December.

"WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"We can't have that and do business there. I am seeing the new President today at the White House," he said. (Yonhap)