KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just ahead of Merdeka, Malaysia has made history with the launch of Ryt Bank, The World's First AI-Powered Bank created by Malaysians, for Malaysians. Led by YTL Group in partnership with Sea Limited, Ryt Bank marks a bold leap into the nation's digital future – combining world-class AI innovation with the values, languages, and lifestyles that define Malaysia.

"Ryt Bank demonstrates that groundbreaking innovation can be imagined, built, and led right here in Malaysia. By combining homegrown AI with the values and diversity of our people, we've created a bank that Malaysians can proudly call their own – one that speaks our languages, understands our culture, and sets a new standard for how banking should feel." – Dato' Seri Yeoh Seok Hong, Managing Director, YTL Power International.

Banking Designed Around Malaysians

With in-app access in Bahasa Malaysia and English, with Mandarin available by September 2025, Ryt Bank makes banking truly inclusive, ensuring every Malaysian can bank with ease in the language they know best. This multilingual approach bridges cultures and communities, making money management accessible, personal, and intuitive, so every feature feels familiar, human, and secure.

Meet Ryt AI – Your Intelligent, Secure Banking Assistant

At the heart of Ryt Bank is Ryt AI, an always-on banking assistant powered by ILMU, Malaysia's first homegrown large language model. Ryt AI understands natural conversation – whether Bahasa Malaysia, English, or even Manglish – and can act instantly on everyday banking needs. From reading and paying bills to tracking spending and explaining financial basics in simple terms, Ryt AI brings together convenience, cultural fluency, and enterprise-grade security.

Built to solve real needs in one seamless app

Ryt Bank brings every part of your financial life together, from saving and earning daily interest, to getting instant credit – It speaks your language, understands your needs, and gives you the tools to manage, grow, and access your money:

1.Smarter, Personal Banking with Ryt AI

Ryt AI puts personalisation at its core, adapting to your habits, preferences, and language to make every interaction intuitive, familiar, and effortless.



2. Grow Your Money, Effortlessly

Savings that support both your everyday needs and future plans.

3. *Ryt PayLater - credit for your everyday

4. Spend Anywhere with the All-in-One Ryt Card

Switch between debit and credit instantly in the app & and enjoy global acceptance powered by Visa.

For a limited time, customers can enjoy a special edition Ryt Card design and get their card for free.

Safe, Licensed, and Trusted

Ryt Bank is licensed by Bank Negara Malaysia, with your money protected by PIDM (up to RM250,000 per depositor). Our advanced security features include biometric login, multi-layered encryption, and real-time fraud alerts.

A Proud Malaysian Innovation

Ryt Bank is more than a financial product. It's a symbol of Malaysia's capability to innovate for its own people. Download Ryt Bank today from the App Store or Google Play and experience smarter banking, your way.

Instagram: @rytbankmy

HYPERLINK https://instagram.com/rytbankmy Facebook: Ryt Bank

Website: www.rytbank.my

About Ryt Bank

Ryt Bank is The World's First AI-powered bank, led by YTL Group in partnership with Sea Limited. Committed to inclusive innovation, Ryt Bank blends technology with cultural intelligence – making banking simpler, smarter, and more secure for every Malaysian.