The top South Korean baseball league surpassed the 10 million mark in attendance Saturday for the second consecutive year.

The Korea Baseball Organization said its 10 clubs have now drawn a combined total of 10,088,590 after four of the five games were sold out Saturday.

Prior to Saturday, the league's attendance sat at 9,987,273.

Last year, the KBO set its single-season record with 10,887,705 fans.

With the regular season set to end on Sept. 30, it appears only a matter of time before that record comes down.

So far this season, the KBO has cleared every million mark in record pace. The league reached the 10 million mark this year in 587 games, compared to 671 games a season ago.

The KBO had already set a sellout record for a season on July 25 with its 224th sellout, surpassing 221 set in 2024. After Saturday's action, there have now been 278 sellouts this year.

The first-place LG Twins visited the defending champions Kia Tigers at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul, with 20,500 fans on hand.

The Hanwha Eagles had their 50th sellout of the season Saturday, extending their own league record for most by a team in a season, when they hosted the SSG Landers in front of 17,000 fans at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon, about 140 km south of the capital.

The Samsung Lions posted their 45th sellout of this season, trailing only the Eagles in that department, as they hosted the Kiwoom Heroes with 24,000 fans at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 235 km southeast of Seoul.

In the southeastern city of Changwon, the NC Dinos and the Lotte Giants squared off with 17,983 fans on hand at Changwon NC Park, only the fifth sellout there this year.

In the capital city, the Doosan Bears faced the visiting KT Wiz before 21,834 fans at Jamsil Baseball Stadium, 1,916 short of a sellout.

The Lions, the Twins, the Giants and Bears and the Eagles have surpassed 1 million fans, with the Landers, at 991,765, on the verge of joining the list. The Tigers are at 911,780.

The 2024 season saw a record six clubs draw over a million fans each. (Yonhap)