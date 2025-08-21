Industry Leaders Converge for Integrated Solutions in Metal Construction, Insulation Materials, Green Factories, Clean Technology, and Smart Cold Chain.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Metal Building Design & Industry Expo (MBE 2025) will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Center from December 11-13, uniting the continent's most comprehensive platform for industrialized construction solutions. Co-organized by China Construction Industry Association Steel & Wood Construction Branch, China Insulation & Energy Efficiency Materials Association, Shanghai Federation of Industrial Economics, and Shanghai Zhanye Exhibition Co., with support from 14 provincial industry associations, this flagship event aligns with China's dual-carbon goals and global sustainable development trends.

Three Synergistic Exhibitions + Dual Summit Conferences

MBE 2025 integrates five critical industry verticals through specialized showcases:

Shanghai International Steel and Timber Structure and Enclosure Systems Exhibition (MBE)

Next-gen building systems: Modular construction | AI-aided design | Robotic welding | Green coatings | Non-destructive testing | Building structures | Smart design | Metal cladding | Welding technology

The 22nd Asia Insulation Materials and Energy-Saving Technology Exhibition (Shanghai) (TIM)

Cutting-edge solutions: Aerogel tech | Fire-resistant Class A materials | VIP vacuum panels | Stone (mineral) wood | Glass wool | Insulation-decor integrated systems | Industrial/Building insulation materials, equipment, and technologies

Asia Green Factory Design, Construction, and Facilities Management Conference (GFC)

Turnkey solutions: Carbon-neutral industrial parks | Waste-to-energy systems | Digital twin factories | Cleanroom engineering | Factory construction | Industrial parks | Waste treatment | Energy-saving technologies | Digital transformation

Shanghai Clean Technology and Equipment Exhibition (SCTE)

Precision environment control: Semiconductor-grade HVAC | Lab containment systems | Pharma cleanroom certification | Cleanroom equipment | Laboratory equipment | Environmental treatment, design, and certification

Asia Cold Chain Construction Exhibition 2025 (CCC)

Smart logistics infrastructure: Automated cold storage | IoT monitoring | Energy-efficient refrigeration | Cold chain solutions (EPC contractors, assembly plants) | Building & decorative materials | Equipment | Supporting products | System software

Why Attend? Key Highlights

MBE to host world's owners leaders

Many industries will hold high quality BBS and technical seminars, attracting more than the global countries and regions in the municipal units, design and research institute, the architectural design/consulting firms, investors/developer/owner, project/construction unit, construction association/society, sales agents and composite construction equipment and materials industry professionals to join meetings, discuss the industry's latest policy orientation, scientific research achievements and practical experience, promote the development of the steel and timber building industries!

This year, Expo will include 20+ professional seminar:

About MBE

Organizer lineup authority:

By the China Construction Industry Association Steel and Wood Building Branch, China Insulation & Energy Efficiency Materials Association, Shanghai Federation of Industrial Economics, and Shanghai Zhanye Co., Ltd. with the national 14 provinces and three cities related industry associations co-organized to ensure that the exhibition professional height and industry influence.

Record-breaking degree of internationalization:

Since its inception, it has attracted over 200,000 professional visitors from home and abroad, with overseas buyers accounting for 7%. The exhibition not only receives official attention from domestic steel structure industry agglomerations such as Anping, Handan and Shijiazhuang in Hebei; Dianzi Industrial Park, Jinan, Boxing in Binzhou, Jining and Liaocheng in Shandong, but also receives support from the governments of Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia, Russia, Belarus and Indonesia, etc. The scale of international pavilions will be upgraded.

For more information and to register, visit: www.mbe-asia.com

