Reports of workplace harassment cases involving migrant workers in South Korea have more than tripled between 2020 and 2024, government data shows. But advocates warn these official figures may be only the tip of the iceberg.

According to Labor Ministry data released by Rep. Kim Wi-sang of the People Power Party, reported cases of workplace bullying and harassment targeting foreign national workers rose from 65 in 2020 to 225 in 2024, marking a 3.5-fold increase.

By May of this year, 112 new complaints have already been filed, suggesting 2025 will likely see the highest number yet.

The bullying of migrant workers drew renewed attention last month: a video emerged of a Sri Lankan worker at a brick factory in Naju being tied to a stack of bricks with plastic wrap and lifted by a forklift. Authorities determined the act constituted workplace harassment and fined the employer 3 million won ($2,200).

President Lee Jae Myung condemned the incident as “unacceptable violence” and pledged strong action.

South Korean police are currently conducting a nationwide, 100-day special crackdown on workplace abuse and violence against foreign national workers.

Official data shows only part of the story

Migrant workers and their advocates argue that the true extent of workplace harassment is largely missing from official statistics, as such complaints are often handled internally by employers. Many foreign national workers are employed by small businesses with fewer than five employees, where reporting abuse by coworkers or supervisors is often difficult.

Even when victims file complaints, many cases end without penalties due to gaps in the legal framework.

South Korea’s Workplace Anti-Bullying Act, introduced in 2019, defines harassment as abuse of authority that causes physical or psychological harm or worsens the work environment. Employers must investigate complaints, protect victims and take corrective measures. If they carry out these duties, cases can be officially recorded as “no violation,” rendering the case as resolved.

The law also does not cover workplaces with fewer than five employees or workers in special employment arrangements. Migrants are heavily concentrated in these sectors, leaving many outside the law’s reach.

The Labor Ministry recorded over 820 harassment complaints involving migrant workers between 2020 and May 2025. Of these, only a few dozen led to corrective orders, just over ten to fines, and slightly more to criminal referrals. Roughly 400 cases were withdrawn or closed with "no violation" findings, while several hundred were placed in “other” categories, typically covering workplaces too small to fall under the law or jobs outside standard protections.

Lawmakers have warned that the system underreports the true extent of harassment, which is often resolved internally or never reported at all.

Jung Young-seop from the civil society coalition Migrant Workers Solidarity for Equality told the Korea Herald, “About 70 percent of migrant workers in South Korea are employed at workplaces with fewer than 30 people, many of them under five. When they ask to transfer after being abused, some employers retaliate by refusing to assign them work. That means no wages and often worse treatment.”

Amid a renewed push to better protect migrant workers, the Korean government is now pledging reforms. It plans to revise the E-9 employment visa system to give migrant workers more freedom to change jobs and extend their stays in three-year terms.

Many working visas require employees to remain at their approved job unless authorized to relocate or change employers. Until now, workers were only allowed to transfer under limited conditions, such as unpaid wages or physical abuse.