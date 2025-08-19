Day6 unveiled the tracklist for its fourth album via label JYP Entertainment Tuesday.

“The Decade” will consist of ten songs, all of which are co-written by the members of the band. In a first for Day6, the album will also feature two lead tracks — “Dream Bus” and “Inside Out.”

As implied by the album's title, the upcoming set, which drops Sept. 5, celebrates the group's 10-year career, along with the tour set to launch later this month.

Day6 is set to host concerts at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Aug. 30 and 31, which will mark them as the first-ever Korean guitar band to host a standalone gig at the venue.

Last week, “6Days,” a documentary following them on the road for a week, came to cinemas in Seoul.