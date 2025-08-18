SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To be held in Singapore in March 2026, Influential Brands® will celebrate its 14th Anniversary recognising business leadership in Asia. This special occasion will gather prominent brands, employers and companies that are taking the lead on branding, employer and sustainability excellence. A special segment will be placed for the Top CEO award that will recognise business leaders forging the path for their business's success.

With an awardee portfolio of over 500 of the most influential companies in Asia, Influential Brands® is widely recognised as the catalyst of growth that celebrates the "Champions of Excellence" and fosters business opportunities among the best companies in Asia.

Influential Brands®, headquartered in Singapore, follows an award criteria based on quantitative and qualitative market research to understand consumers' preferences, employees' expectations and sustainability requirements as part of the process to identify the awardees.

Mr Jorge Rodriguez, Managing Director of Influential Brands® said, "We are honoured to be the award platform of choice adopted by some of the most progressive companies in Asia.

Their testimonials reflect the positive impact we make in their business, and we thank them for their trust on us. Our community comprises of the most reputable companies in Asia including AirAsia (Malaysia), Bangkok Bank (Thailand), BYD (China), Chow Tai Fook (China), CBVH (Cambodia), DBS (Singapore), Frasers Property (Thailand), Grab (Singapore), Indofood (Indonesia), Marina Bay Sands (Singapore), Telkomsel (Indonesia), Samsung (South Korea), Sunway Malls (Malaysia), Toyota (Japan), Shiseido (Japan), Shopee (Singapore), Security Bank (Philippines), among other prominent Brands.

Through collaborations with such a diverse pool of business leaders, we take pride in supporting them establish a successful business that generates value and is recognized for their significance and excellence."

Each Category Award follows a specific Criteria based on quantitative and qualitative data analysis gathered via ongoing surveys covering more than 25,000 consumers / shoppers and more than 50,000 employees across Asia.

Award Criteria

Top CEOs Leadership and Management

Top Employers Meaningful culture and positive employee engagement

Top Brands Brand leadership and consumer preference

Top Sustainability Companies High standards on sustainability and reporting

Beyond profits: Business Leaders embracing sustainable leadership for good

The Asia's Top CEO Award is an special recognition are given to a select group of prominent business leaders who are exemplary in their respective industries, with strong leadership and with the ability to influence business in Asia. Over the years, we have recognised business leaders whose management approach prioritise long-term success and well-being by integrating environmental, social, and economic considerations into decision-making.

2026 Regional CEO Summit to welcome Business Leaders from all over Asia

The last edition of the CEO Summit was held in Singapore and Bangkok in March 2025 to recognise and honour pioneers in various industries who have made a profound impact on their customers, consumers, employees and the environment.

Top Sustainability Award: Showcasing Leadership on Sustainability

The awards selection process is grounded in the Global ESG Monitor (GEM) methodology, offering a comprehensive perspective on sustainability practices with a primary aim of assessing and benchmarking the quality of sustainability reporting reflected meaningfully through comprehensive ESG disclosures in Annual Reports and Non-Financial Reports.

The Awardees conferred with the title of Top Sustainability Companies 2024 in Singapore include City Developments Limited and UOL Group. Both companies have demonstrated impressive leadership in sustainability, setting an inspiring standard through the transparent and impactful reporting of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.

Top Employer Award: Commitment towards employee engagement and positive workplace culture

Backed by a robust anonymous employee survey with the participation of more than 25,000 employees, 9 companies are crowned "Asia's Top Employers". These organisations have not only exceeded industry standards but have also demonstrated a profound commitment to fostering meaningful employee engagement, establishing a strong alignment between employee and company culture, and implementing pertinent HR practices in the digital age.

The Awardees are: United Overseas Bank (Bank), Singapore Land Group Limited (Property), NTUC LearningHub (Education), National University Health System (Healthcare), PlayFACTO School (Pre-School), JAG Engineering (Engineering), Office Planner (Furniture), Boys' Town (Non-Profit Charity) and Thailand's Tops (Supermarket) are lauded by their own employees through anonymous surveys as excellent employers.

Top Brand Award: Leading the way winning the hearts of consumers

Backed by a robust market survey across Asia with the participation of 10,000 consumers, prominent brands are named the "Top Influential Brands". From consumers, grocery shoppers to frequent travellers, the survey provides a comprehensive view of consumers' preference in key markets in Asia.

The awardees by region and country are:

Thailand's Top CEO Award: Inspiring visionaries shaping the future of business

The main highlight of the event in Thailand was the recognition of the Top CEOs who were assessed based on their capacity to expand their business (local and international), financial performance, innovation and personal integrity.

The event was presided over by Mr Omsin Chiwaphruek, former Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office of Thailand, who also officiated the award presentations.

Among the distinguished brands and leaders recognised were Cotto, Mae Pranom, SCG JWD Logistics, and two prominent female CEOs—Ms Benjamas Apinunrungroj, CEO of GCS Group Corporation Co., Ltd., and Asst. Prof. Dr Wimalyn Bovenizer, Executive President of Phoenix QC Co., Ltd.—both of whom attended the 2025 Asia CEO Summit & Award Ceremony in Singapore. At the event in Singapore, Ms. Carol Fong, Group CEO, CGS International Securities Singapore Pte Ltd was conferred with the title of Asia's Top CEO.

The Top CEO Award (Thailand) also recognised Mrs Churaiporn Wijackanawong, Executive Director of Q-Advertising Co., Ltd.; Mr Chai Chaiyawan, Director & CEO of Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited; and Mr Sara Lamsam, CEO of Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited.

Mr Jorge Rodriguez, Managing Director of Influential Brands® said, "It is our honour to recognise Business Excellence in Asia. We are looking forward to celebrate ASEAN business leaders at the CEO Summit and Gala Event in March 2026. "