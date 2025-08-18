Daewoo Engineering & Construction is strengthening its role in both domestic and international infrastructure projects with involvement in large-scale ventures and major site development projects, the company said Monday.

In June, Daewoo E&C was named the construction lead for the Dukovany Units 5 and 6 nuclear power plant project in the Czech Republic, under a contract signed by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power. As part of the “Team Korea” consortium, the company will oversee the entire building process, demonstrating its ability to handle complex projects overseas.

In Korea, Daewoo E&C is playing a major role in expanding the capital region’s transport network. As well as working on the high-speed GTX-A line and leading the GTX-B line as the main project manager, the company is also in charge of the Dongbu Expressway undergrounding project.

Daewoo E&C is also being seen as the most likely company to take over the Gadeokdo New Airport site development after Hyundai E&C dropped out. With strong performance in civil engineering evaluations and experience in marine construction, such as the nearby Geoga Bridge, the company is likely to be considered qualified to lead the project.

The company is expanding into new areas, including nuclear decommissioning and LNG plant construction. Daewoo E&C is designing the dismantling plan for Wolseong Unit 1 and is seen as a top candidate to represent Korea in the US-led Alaska LNG project, thanks to its experience in extreme environments like the Sakhalin LNG project.

“Unlike other companies of similar size that rely on group-related projects to fill their order books, Daewoo E&C stands out through its own strengths,” said an industry insider.

“The fact that it keeps being mentioned in key national projects shows how capable it is— and points to even bigger growth on the global stage.”