South Korea’s state-run Agency for Defense Development announced Monday that its research and development activities have generated an estimated economic impact of 697 trillion won ($504 billion) over the 55 years since its founding in 1970.

According to the report, the country has invested approximately 65 trillion won in the institute for defense-related research and development. The resulting impact includes reduced dependence on foreign weapons systems, enhanced operational readiness, lower societal development costs and technology spillover effects.

The institute also estimated that its activities have created around 380,000 jobs in related industries.

Since its founding, ADD has developed 303 weapon systems, 146 of which have been adopted by the South Korean military.

Among its most notable achievements are the Cheongung II medium-range surface-to-air missile and the K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer — South Korea’s top two arms exports — both developed under ADD’s leadership.

In 2024, according to a separate report by the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement, South Korea ranked eighth globally in terms of overall defense science and technology capabilities. In the same year, its investment in defense-related research reached $3.68 billion, placing it fourth worldwide.

Since 2008, South Korea has signed defense export contracts totaling approximately 60 trillion won with over 23 countries. During that period, ADD said it contributed directly to 32 of the exported items.

“Defense technology development has not only strengthened national security but also made significant contributions to the national economy and scientific advancement,” said ADD President Lee Geon-wan.

“We will continue to play a leading role not only in defense, but also in driving economic and technological progress.”