The main opposition People Power Party's leadership race has shaped into a fierce contest between the party’s hard-line conservative wing aligned with former President Yoon Suk Yeol and those calling for a clean break.

A potential unity bid among candidates who supported Yoon’s impeachment has emerged as a last-minute twist, with some in the bloc signaling hopes of pushing the contest into a runoff, disrupting the current lead held by Yoon loyalists.

With five days remaining until the party elects its new leader on Friday, candidates backed by Yoon loyalists are leading the race — most notably Kim Moon-soo.

Kim, the party's presidential candidate in the June 3 election and a former labor minister under Yoon, emerged as a key figure among staunch Yoon supporters late last year, when he publicly refused to apologize at the National Assembly for Yoon's controversial martial law declaration made on Dec. 3, 2024.

Since then, Kim has consistently presented himself as a defender of Yoon's legacy, cultivating strong support from the party’s traditional base.

Trailing behind Kim is Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, another pro-Yoon contender who has taken a similar line as Kim and aligned himself with far-right influencers. Both Kim and Jang are now regarded as standard-bearers of the party’s pro-Yoon faction.

According to a Gallup Korea poll released Thursday, Kim had 31 percent support among People Power Party members and unaffiliated respondents, while Reps. Ahn Cheol-soo and Jang each clung to 14 percent.

Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae followed with 8 percent. The survey was conducted from Monday to Wednesday, reflecting the party’s main race formula of 80 percent party electorate and 20 percent general voters.

In a separate survey conducted by Media Tomato from Sunday to Monday, Kim led with 37.8 percent among the People Power Party base, followed closely by Jang at 35.1 percent. Ahn and Cho posted 8.8 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

Despite the pro-Yoon bloc’s lead, the race remains fluid. If Ahn and Cho — representing the anti-Yoon reformist camp — were to merge their bids, they could potentially surpass the front-runners in a runoff.

Under party rules, if no candidate secures a majority in the first round, the top two will proceed to a final vote scheduled for Aug. 26.

Ahn has largely positioned himself as a moderate reformer, sharply criticizing the party’s growing tolerance of extremist far-right voices rooted in Yoon’s inner circle — including with those spreading conspiracy theories about recent elections — most of whom, he argues, are Yoon supporters who have undermined the conservative bloc’s identity.

More recently, Ahn denounced the party Ethics Committee’s decision to issue only a warning to Jeon Han-gil, a celebrity history lecturer-turned-prominent right-wing commentator who disrupted recent party rallies and labeled anti-Yoon members as "traitors." Ahn stopped short of rejecting conservatism itself, but has called for a clear separation from figures closely tied to Yoon.

Cho, meanwhile, has centered his campaign on restoring the party’s identity as a "rational conservative force." He has repeatedly called for Ahn to join forces under a single candidacy, regardless of who ultimately leads. Ahn has remained silent on the proposal.

Calls for a merger are increasingly gaining traction within the anti-Yoon bloc.

Former People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon and Rep. Yoon Hee-sook, who led the party’s reform committee aimed at restoring public trust by distancing the party from Yoon’s influence, have both publicly supported the idea of uniting what they call "common-sense candidates."

"Only through unity and sacrifice among reasonable figures can we rekindle hope," Han wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

In the meantime, Kim Moon-soo is continuing to rally support from the conservative base.

Since Tuesday, when the special counsel investigating Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, attempted to seize party membership data from People Power Party headquarters, Kim has been staging a sit-in protest in the lobby, vowing to protect the list "at the cost of my life." The protest is expected to continue until the warrant expires after a week, this coming Tuesday.

Jang has taken a similar approach. On Wednesday and Friday, he held solo rallies in front of the Seoul Central District Court, calling the same probe "a politically weaponized investigation" and stressing the need to defend the party against attacks from the liberal ruling bloc.

The candidates were set to face off in televised debates on Sunday evening.