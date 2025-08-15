North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told Russian President Vladimir Putin that their bilateral relations have reached "full bloom" and will advance more solidly in the future, according to the North's state media on Friday.

Kim's letter to Putin was released by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency as the country marks the 80th anniversary of its liberation of Japanese colonial rule. Russian delegations, including Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia's parliamentary lower house, the State Duma, are currently visiting North Korea for the celebration.

"The 80-year-long historic, traditional and blood-forged solidarity between North Korea and Russia is the foundation that has elevated the bilateral friendship to the most solid comradery-- the comprehensive strategic partnership," Kim said in the letter.

"The great friendship and solidarity between the peoples of our two countries, who are struggling shoulder to shoulder to build future-oriented bilateral relations and achieve a common goal, will continue and advance more solidly," the North Korean leader noted.

The letter comes as North Korea uses the liberation anniversary to further solidify its already close alignment with Russia.

Soviet troops advanced into northern areas of the Korean Peninsula in August 1945, helping end 35 years of Japanese colonial rule and disarm Japanese forces. On the anniversary, North Korea typically highlights its ties with Russia, in recognition of Moscow's role in the country's liberation.

In the letter, Kim expressed gratitude to Putin for sending a congratulatory message for the anniversary, highlighting the sacrifices and achievements of Soviet forces in the country's liberation.

Kim also wished Putin and the Russian military "victory and glory," saying he is confident that the country will succeed in safeguarding its dignity and honor and achieving prosperity. (Yonhap)