Korean-Indonesian couple behind popular TikTok channel proves small moments and simple food can connect the world

Digital platforms have shrunk the world, and among the frontrunners bridging cultures online is Korean-Indonesian couple Kim Seung-woo and Dea Sardiyana -- the duo behind TikTok channel Kimdea, its name blending Kim’s surname with Sardiyana’s given name.

With 2.8 million followers and videos regularly amassing millions of views, they’ve carved out a niche that blends cross-cultural storytelling with the everyday charm of food and lifestyle vlogs.

And the story of these powerhouse social influencers could be straight out of a K-drama.

“We met in 2015 — exactly 10 years ago — while I was traveling in Southeast Asia. We happened to take the same bus from Siem Reap to Bangkok, Thailand, and sat next to each other. It was an eight-hour ride, giving us plenty of time to talk, exchange phone numbers and keep in touch,” said Sardiyana during a virtual interview with The Korea Herald on Tuesday. The two got married in 2019.

And in 2022 came a pivotal moment.

Sardiyana posted a long-form video recounting their first meeting on her TikTok account. The clip went viral, drawing 100,000 new followers in a single day and amassing over 20 million views -- which ultimately turned the account into a full-time venture. The two officially launched the channel in 2022.

The couple introduces their content as centering on finding joy in everyday moments, particularly through food.

“Many people just try to find something interesting outside, but we can find something interesting really close to us,” said Sardiyana, noting that one of their popular formats features them buying snacks from street food vendors who pass by their home in Indonesia.

A key draw for viewers -- many of whom are Indonesian -- is Kim’s candid reaction to cultural quirks. “Another thing that makes (the account) really fun and interesting, I think, is (Kim's reaction). Many people are curious to see how Koreans react, because I think in Korea it’s not common for street vendors to come right to your house. Our audience was so interested in watching him,” she said.

According to Kim, K-culture content also plays a significant role in their appeal.

“When we post about Korea -- especially things that aren’t so common -- it seems like those get a lot of views,” Kim noted.

“For example, hanbok styles you see in Indonesia are quite simple. So when we did a hanbok photoshoot in Korea, wearing more luxurious hanbok, viewers realized, ‘Oh, this is what hanbok can be like,’ and became more interested. When we made content about that, it got a lot of views," said Kim.

Beyond entertainment, the couple said they have seen their videos have a real-world impact.

“For example, we buy food from one vendor and they’re usually really open, really welcoming and really kind. So sometimes, we make videos about them. One time, we made a video about a vendor and it went viral,” Sardiyana said. “The lady from the video came to us and gave us so much fruit and food to say thank you. It felt like we didn’t really do anything — we just made the video — but we hadn’t realized how big the impact could be for them," she added.

Looking ahead, Kimdea plans to stay rooted in food while expanding their scope.

“In the future, I think we’ll still be doing food, but we want to expand the topic. ... Right now, we often buy food and then do mukbang, because Seung-woo can eat a lot. But we also want to add a new topic, focusing on cooking -- especially Indonesian and Korean dishes,” Sardiyana shared.

The duo has already earned back-to-back nominations for TikTok’s Food Creator of the Year award in 2023 and 2024 -- and they’re curious if a third is on the horizon.

“We didn’t expect it to happen twice. The first time we were really shocked and surprised, but the second time we felt okay. ... I thought, maybe this means we’re on the right track,” Sardiyana said.

“We always stay positive -- even if we don’t get nominated (a third time), that’s okay. We’ll still keep doing what we’re doing now," she said.