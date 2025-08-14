From second cover to award-winning lead, Kim brings her first Korean musical to London a decade after her debut

Musical stage performer Kim Soo-ha recently achieved what many actors in the field dream of -- playing Mimi in “Rent,” Eurydice in “Hadestown,” Aida in “Aida” and Eponine in “Les Miserables,” and winning two best actress awards at the Korean Musical Awards for her role as Mimi in 2021 and Eurydice in 2024. She also won the best new female talent in 2021 for her role as Jin in "Swag Age" in 2020, which marked her Korean debut.

This September, the 31-year-old will return to London’s West End -- where she debuted a decade ago, before ever performing in Korea -- to lead a special concert performance of "Swag Age" at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Her journey began in 2014, when she auditioned for the Japanese production of "Miss Saigon." Her audition recording caught the attention of a UK producer, eventually landing her the position of second cover for the lead role in London, as well as a place in the ensemble.

It all happened quickly for Kim, then a college student. Just two weeks after getting the role, she was in London, not speaking fluent English. By day, she rehearsed with the ensemble while also preparing for the role, never knowing when she might be called to step in. About a month into the run, that moment came -- when both the lead actress and her understudy were unavailable. One performance turned into more than 30 appearances in the title role over the next 10 months, alongside her regular ensemble duties.

“I got the phone call at about 10 a.m. and I don’t remember how I did that day. I was so nervous,” she told reporters during an interview earlier this month.

“At first, I couldn't speak English at all. There was an interpreter with me and a pronunciation coach to help with my diction, as well as a vocal coach. I made my debut in such an incredibly supportive environment that, honestly, I almost felt embarrassed to be paid for performing,” she recalled.

Kim spent a total of four years abroad — three years in the UK, Germany and Switzerland, and several months in Japan. She said the four years overseas, including two years of touring, were transformative.

Touring taught her how to adapt quickly. “Even though we used the same microphones and sound director, every theater’s conditions were different, especially in smaller towns. I learned to adjust fast, and unlike in Korea, I never knew until the day of the show whether I’d be performing or who my scene partner would be. That adaptability became one of my strengths.”

Returning to Korea after four years abroad, she made her local debut with "Swag Age" in 2019.

“Swag Age" is an award-winning musical that began in 2017 as a student-created production at the Seoul Institute of the Arts, and, unusually for a school project, went on to multiple runs. Blending history, hip-hop and Korean traditional music, it will be staged as a concert-style performance on Sept. 8 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London’s West End.

For Kim, the upcoming performance is not only a personal homecoming, but also part of a broader milestone — another step in the growing presence of Korean original musicals on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.

“It’s amazing to be going back exactly 10 years later. And the production I’m going with this time is one where I wear a hanbok and speak in Korean. I’m really looking forward to showcasing that,” she said. The production will also feature "gat," the traditional Korean men's hat that has recently gained global recognition through Sony's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters."

“It’s fascinating that foreigners know what a 'gat' is. We’ll be able to present a uniquely Korean silhouette alongside rhythms and music that feel both exotic and familiar to them.”

Kim believes that, just as Korean audiences connect with foreign productions like "Aida" or "Hadestown," overseas audiences will find their own points of connection with "Swag Age."

“We’re telling a story of Joseon, but I’m sure there will be elements they can relate to as if it were their own story. That’s the hope I’m taking with me.”