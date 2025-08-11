ArtisynX CEO Emily Mei shapes new era where entertainment knows no boundaries, by turning fans into collaborators and cultures into creative partners

From passion to platform

Emily Mei Li, co-founder and CEO of fan-based cultural experience platform ArtisynX, is steadily emerging as a dynamic force in bridging Eastern and Western entertainment.

Driven by a lifelong passion for storytelling and global connection, Mei co-founded the entertainment and talent management company ArtisynX in 2024 with partner Joey Ngoy. Together, they envisioned a cultural bridge where diverse narratives intersect and new creative possibilities emerge.

“With a seasoned team behind us, we focus on everything from IP development, licensing and merchandise to immersive activations — helping global artists and brands connect with the rapidly growing markets across Asia,” Emily said during an interview with The Korea Herald at the Herald Studio in central Seoul on Aug. 5.

Mei — already known for her multifaceted career as a producer, show host, singer-songwriter and creative strategist — is a champion of cross-cultural collaboration. A University of California, Los Angeles graduate with dual degrees in anthropology and psychology, she has built her career around culture and the arts, naturally evolving into a key player in the global rise of Asian pop culture.

Beyond her creative endeavors, the CEO also serves as a cultural advisor to prominent institutions. Most notably, she played a strategic role in the Grammy Museum’s first K-pop exhibition and has been instrumental in opening doors for Asian talent on the global stage.

Where K-pop meets experience

Under Mei’s lead, ArtisynX has been extending its reach, building teams across Korea and throughout Asia.

For her, authentic storytelling means honoring the voice of each culture involved.

“You don’t just export content, but rather you create something new and magnetic,” she said, adding that her company excels at pairing international talent with high-growth markets in music, gaming, fashion and lifestyle.

“It’s not about copying trends from one place to another, but about fusing unique perspectives.”

Such expertise drew the attention of the Grammy Museum, where Emily served as a pivotal advisor for their K-pop exhibition. By introducing major players like Hybe and KQ Entertainment to the museum, she ensured a level of authenticity that was often missing in global crossovers.

“My main priority was cultural authenticity. I spent a lot of time guiding the team through the intricacies of K-pop culture, from industry traditions to intimate and lively fan engagement,” she said.

“I wanted to make sure the exhibition avoided stereotypes and truly honored K-pop’s legacy and what maximizes the potential of what the genre can offer.”

ArtisynX has delivered standout pop-up events for Blackpink members Rose, Jisoo, as well as Ed Sheeran and Coldplay, some of which are ongoing today. Such events feature exclusive merchandise, artist appearances and interactive environments that drive fan engagement offline and online.

“Ed Sheeran’s recent Hangzhou fan meeting was held with pop-ups in 21 Chinese cities simultaneously. It was a massive success. Fans want an intimate experience with their favorite artists, and as a creator and fan of culture myself, I knew what they truly wanted and made that happen.”

ArtisynX has generated over $300 million in revenue for partner businesses and played a crucial role in shaping fan engagement and cross-industry collaborations — setting a new standard for what’s possible in entertainment and global fandom today

Beyond spectatorship: Fans as co-creators

As the entertainment world evolves, Mei and ArtisynX are leading the way in collaborative, innovative and culturally respectful exchange.

“When everyone is ‘all in,’ the event transcends any single market—fans become active participants, not just spectators. That’s when you see the true power of cultural exchange.”

She expressed great willingness to explore spaces where Korean and global influences intersect. For ArtisynX, the most exciting innovation often happens in unexpected places. “We are constantly seeking out new venues, hybrid formats and markets where something unexpected might click, and that‘s what brought me to Seoul today.“

What sets Mei apart is her relentless curiosity, and much of her inspiration comes from listening.

“You have to stay curious and attuned to surprise. Sometimes the best ideas come from casual conversations,“ she said.

Mei views success not as a result of following trends, but as anticipating new intersections of culture and connection. “ArtisynX is a connector. It’s our job to tune in to those intersections and help shape what comes out of them.”

For those aspiring to build a career in the culture and entertainment space, Mei encourages boldness and curiosity.

“Don’t be afraid to reach out or ask questions. Engage with other cultures respectfully, but also recognize that you bring something valuable to the table. The most compelling creative work often stems from curiosity and openness, so stay willing to explore what lies just beyond your comfort zone.”