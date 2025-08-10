Versatile musician hopes to make electronic music a familiar part of Korea's cultural landscape

Standing in the heart of his sleek, dimly lit studio, producer and DJ Kim Jung-gu -- better known as R.Tee -- is framed by towering high-end speakers as he scrolls through tracks on twin monitors, searching for a one to play.

Then “Switch Out” bursts from the speakers -- a surge of pulsating techno and vibrant synths, pulling the body into its relentless rhythm.

"Switch Out" is a track in his double single, dropped Sunday, which also includes "Damdadi," featuring vocals by Soyeon of I-dle.

It’s the start of a new chapter for the 35-year-old, long regarded as one of K-pop’s most sought-after producers and the creative force behind mega-hits including Blackpink’s “Pink Venom,” “How You Like That,” Lisa’s “Money” and Big Bang’s “FXXK It.”

"If I previously focusead solely on producing music, now I will take on a larger role as a performer by actively releasing new songs, especially electronic music, under my name every one to two months, maintaining a steady flow of fresh work," R.Tee told reporters in an interview on Friday at his agency in Seoul's Seongsu-dong.

Leaving behind his legacy as a K-pop hit-maker, the 35-year-old parted ways with The Black Label -- a hip-hop label headed by producer Teddy, who crafted hit songs for Blackpink, 2NE1 and Big Bang -- and ventured on a new journey by establishing his own label, RTST Label, in July this year.

"I was at The Black Label for about 10 years, since 2016. Looking back, I gave it my all -- or should I say, my entire youth? Along the way, I built deep friendships and gained a lot of musical knowledge and skills," he said.

The single is R.Tee’s latest foray into showcasing the power and accessibility of electronic music.

"I really love electronic music, and I strongly believe in the power of electronic music as a genre, in particular its unique energy, which is so powerful it can even make someone lying in a hospital bed smile. I want to share this energy with others."

"When people hear this song and other electronic music I will release in the future, I hope they'll say, 'Wow, there's someone in Korea who can make this kind of music,'" he said, adding, "Electronic music is not a difficult genre to listen to."

"As an avid fan of electronic music, I would have to say that it's not easy for the general public to enjoy the genre casually because that often means going to lounges or clubs -- even if they don't drink -- and that's a bit inconvenient. Whereas in Amsterdam, for example, electronic music plays in cafes, making it part of daily life," R.Tee said.

"It might sound a bit overblown, but my goal is to create cultural content in Korea that gives electronic music that same kind of familiar, accessible presence so that more people can enjoy it comfortably. And I am confident about that," the musician added.

He also expressed his confidence in the new single.

"'Damdadi' was written in April last year, and I wrote more than 20 songs trying to come up with something better, but I couldn't. So I think people will like this song," he said.

As for "Switch Out," R.Tee said it's something unlike anything people have heard before -- a gift to electronic music fans that can make their listening experiences more dynamic.