K-drama heavyweight embraces vulnerability in 'Pretty Crazy,' playing unemployed softie who tends to demon-possessed woman

Ahn Bo-hyun has played his share of tough guys. An alpha male par excellence of Korean dramas, he has terrorized Park Seo-jun as the sneering chaebol heir in "Itaewon Class" and thrown punches alongside Han So-hee in Netflix's "My Name." On the big screen, Ahn has nearly battled Jung Hae-in to the death in "I, Executioner."

Meeting him at a Samcheong-dong cafe on Thursday, it's clear why he gets cast this way. The guy stands nearly 190 centimeters tall with a muscular and imposing boxer's frame — he was one, winning gold medals as a teenager before pivoting to modeling, then acting. His hands are cartoonishly huge. But it's his eyes that captivate: set deep beneath heavy brows, they carry an intensity that doesn't translate on screen.

"People think I'm intimidating when I don't smile because of how I look," he says, laughing. "But when I do smile, they say I have this dopey charm."

"Pretty Crazy," the upcoming fantasy rom-com pairing Ahn with Girls' Generation's Lim Yoona, is an interesting specimen in a number of ways. For one, it bills itself as a romantic comedy in an industry where the genre's virtually extinct. Its premise is drenched in comic-book silliness about a beauty who transforms into a demon every night with no memory the next morning. The film can't decide what it wants to be, and it shows.

More interesting is how it throws its A-list leads into completely unexpected territory: Yoona as a jabbering woman wreaking havoc, and Ahn as Gil-goo, a clueless unemployed loser tasked with her nightly care.

The role screams pitiful. Gil-goo tails his crush around town, staging "accidental" meetings after falling for her at first sight. When he takes the gig babysitting her possessed alter ego, he mothers her with obsessive care. Gil-goo is a vanilla nice guy, worlds apart from the masculinity Ahn typically projects.

"Watching myself on the big screen, I realized I'm really good at looking pathetic," he says. "Like, genuinely wronged and pitiful."

He found surprising common ground with the character, though. "I don't talk like him, but I could definitely sympathize. People have a hard time believing it because I look so tough and all, but Gil-goo exists inside me too. I've had my own periods of deep uncertainty, times when I cared too much about what others thought."

"I'm actually really detail-oriented," he continues. "I know it doesn't match how I look, but I love cooking elaborate meals for myself, arranging things just so. I like cute little things to the point where you'd question my testosterone levels. I clean obsessively, do laundry religiously."

For Ahn, the role was something deeper than comic relief; he saw a narrative about a loser maturing through caring for someone else for the first time. Gil-goo goes to absurd lengths to save Seon-ji from her curse, digging up backyards, stealing phones and racing to the middle of nowhere on Jeju Island. He's awkward in these missions but utterly sincere.

"It's a coming-of-age story. This broken guy who can't stand up to anyone meets Seon-ji and her demon side, accepts this insane situation as truth, and realizes he can actually help someone, that he can matter."

This understanding allowed him to sink deeply into the character. During the film's tearjerker finale, when Gil-goo finally addresses the demon by her real name, Ahn found himself overwhelmed.

"I cried so hard shooting that scene. I wasn't supposed to — if I cry, it looks like romantic love. But I'd developed such affection for the demon character. My eyes swelled up so badly we had to pause filming until they went down."

After all, for Ahn, playing someone so gentle turned out to be a revelation. "When Gil-goo's unintentional actions or way of speaking made people laugh, the feedback was immediate — the crew cracking up, the director smiling.

"There's a different kind of power in playing nice characters. They lift people up."

"Pretty Crazy" opens Wednesday in theaters.