Chaeyoung of Twice will release her first solo endeavor on Sept. 12, label JYP Entertainment announced Friday.

A short-form video showing her working on her first record — singing in a recording booth, having a discussion with Japnese pop band Gliiico and playing piano — was uploaded as well.

She will be the fourth member of the Twice to have a solo outing, after Nayeon, Jihyo and Tzuyu.

Her first step as a soloist comes amid blessings from “Takedown,” which she sang with Jeongyeon and Jihyo for the soundtrack of Netflix hit animation film “KPop Demon Hunters.” The single climbed up to No. 67 on Billboard’s Hot 100 from last week’s No. 76.

Separately, the group will resume touring Japan on Aug. 23 in Nagoya for its ongoing world tour “This Is For.”