Automakers to develop 5 models across Americas, with production starting in 2028

Hyundai Motor Company and General Motors are joining forces in one of the biggest global automotive tie-ups to date.

The two companies aim to co-develop five new vehicles — including hybrids, gas-powered models and electric vans — to expand their presence across the entire American market and better navigate US tariff pressures.

Hyundai Motor said Thursday it will jointly develop five vehicles with GM. Four, including pickups, a compact car and a small SUV with internal combustion and hybrid options, will be for Central and South America, and one electric commercial van for North America.

Production is set to begin in 2028 with an annual capacity of over 800,000 units. Hyundai will lead development of the compact models and electric van, while GM will take charge of the midsize pickup platform.

This joint venture, which was first announced in September last year, marks a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between Hyundai, the world’s No. 3 automaker by sales, and GM, ranked No. 5.

“Through our strategic partnership with GM … we can provide customers with exceptional design, superior quality, a strong commitment to safety and cutting-edge technology more efficiently than ever before,” said Hyundai Motor Company CEO Jose Munoz.

According to a Hyundai Motor Company spokesperson, “the two companies will work together to jointly create new vehicle platforms.”

“However, specific details regarding the production facilities and the models to be manufactured have yet to be finalized.”

Although Hyundai and GM will share common vehicle platforms, “each company will sell these vehicles under their own brands with unique interior and exterior designs,” stated Shilpan Amin, chief procurement and supply chain officer of General Motors, in a separate press release.

A source familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted, “While the two companies will each retain the sales revenue from the jointly developed vehicles independently, they will jointly bear the costs and responsibilities of technology development.”

Industry watchers indicate that Hyundai and GM are expected to maximize each other’s strengths and offset weaknesses to create a win-win partnership.

“On Hyundai’s part, it could capitalize on GM’s expertise in pickup trucks and car parts sourcing in the US, and GM could benefit from Hyundai’s advanced electric, hybrid and compact vehicle technologies,” said Lee Ho-geun, an automotive engineering professor at Daeduk University.

Kim Pil-su, a car engineering professor at Daelim University, noted, “It may look like Hyundai could be giving more than what GM has to offer, considering that the Korean carmaker is poised to target the Latin American pickup market, which is smaller than the US market dominated by GM.”

The US is the world’s largest pickup truck market. As of last year, it was valued at $77.6 billion and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.3 percent from 2025 to 2034, according to a report by Global Market Insights.

Kim explained that by manufacturing jointly developed pickup trucks in GM’s automotive plants outside the US, the US auto giant can mitigate the impact of reduced operating rates due to US tariffs. GM currently operates four car manufacturing and assembly plants in Mexico and Canada.

“Hyundai Motor, however, can partly ease US tariff pressures, utilizing GM’s well-established auto parts supply chain in the US. This could lower costs in vetting and securing local parts suppliers,” Kim said. Due to 15 percent tariffs on Korean-made cars, the Korean auto manufacturer has been accelerating its plan to expand car parts sourcing in the region.

Combining Hyundai’s hybrid technology with GM’s pickup platform can also strengthen both companies’ footing in the global market. The global hybrid pickup market is projected to grow from an estimated $11.5 billion in 2024 to about $25.3 billion by 2033, according to Verified Market Reports.