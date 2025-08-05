People traveling from Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, by subway will be able to use “Climate Card” — Seoul’s monthly transit pass, starting from this weekend, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.

The Climate Card is a rechargeable monthly transit pass that offers unlimited access to public transportation within Seoul and select neighboring cities on the city’s outskirts.

Starting Saturday, people can use the pass at four Hanam-based subway stops — Misa Station, Hanam Pungsan Station, Hanam City Hall Station and Hanam Geomdansan Station — on Seoul Subway Line No. 5, meaning the Climate Card will now be accepted at all 56 stations on the line.

The expansion of the Climate Card in Hanam is part of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s effort to make its transit pass accessible for commuters traveling between Seoul and its neighboring cities for work and school.

SMG says the service expansion will greatly enhance transportation convenience for the card users, in addition to the six Seoul bus lines that already accept the Climate Card stopping at Hanam.

Seoul’s monthly transit pass can now be used at the subway stations located in nine other cities of Gyeonggi Province, including Gimpo, Goyang and Seongnam.

The pass is available in both digital app-based and physical formats for up to 65,000 won ($47) a month. And the short-term Climate Card for tourists are also available for one to seven days.

The physical pass can be purchased at the customer safety rooms in subway stations on Seoul Subway Line No. 1 to 8 as well as at nearby convenience stores.

“We expect to enhance mobility between Seoul and the Greater Seoul area by expanding the Climate Card program to Hanam, a city that shares its daily life, including commuting, schooling, shopping and cultural activities, with Seoul. We will continue to actively cooperate with relevant agencies to provide diverse policy benefits,” Seoul Metropolitan Government official said in a press release on Tuesday.

The city government added that it attempts to improve transportation convenience by introducing additional discounts for youths, parents of multiple children and low-income households in the second half of this year.