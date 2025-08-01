Legoland Korea, a theme park opened in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, in 2022, is diving into summer with the official launch of “Marina Jets Bay,” a new water play attraction unveiled Friday.

Spanning over 100 square meters, the interactive floor fountain was built with a 1.7 billion won ($1.2 million) investment and can accommodate up to 200 visitors at once. Located in the park’s recently expanded City zone between the popular Wave Racers and Coast Guard Academy rides, Marina Jets Bay is the latest in a string of seasonal upgrades aimed at enhancing the summer experience.

Featuring 150 nozzles that shoot water up to two meters high, the expansive splash zone promises fun for all ages, according to the company. The fountain operates in 10-minute intervals for nearly an hour each day during the summer season, and remains open until 9 p.m. during Legoland’s extended night hours.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, daily live DJ sets kick off at 2:30 p.m. The show features a high-energy soundtrack of Lego theme music and K-pop hits, accompanied by dancers and synchronized water jets.

“Marina Jets Bay is unlike any other water attraction we’ve hosted. It’s designed to be a safe, dynamic and visually spectacular addition for families visiting during the summer months," a Legoland Korea spokesperson said.

In addition to Marina Jets Bay, Legoland Korea is rolling out extended evening programming through Aug. 16. Every Saturday night, fireworks light up the skies at 8:30 p.m., with the park staying open an hour later to accommodate nighttime guests.

To complement the night offerings, Legoland has introduced an “Evening Ticket” priced at 35,000 won, available through October on Saturdays and select holidays, including National Liberation Day and Chuseok. The ticket allows guests to enjoy the park’s attractions, night views and entertainment at a reduced rate.

Legoland Korea said it plans to continue expanding its seasonal attractions to offer guests special and fun experiences throughout the year.