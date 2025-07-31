South Korea and the United States struck a massive deal to lower the US tariff on its imports from South Korea to 15 percent from 25 percent, in exchange for South Korea's $350 billion investment in the US, according to US President Donald Trump Wednesday.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung confirmed reaching a deal, saying it has removed uncertainties on Korea's export front.

South Korea will purchase US energy products including liquefied natural gas and import more US cars, trucks and agricultural goods, which Trump described as a "full and complete" deal according to his Truth Social account Wednesday local time.

Trump also said that the South Korean president will visit the White House within the next two weeks for a bilateral meeting, adding that he would "like to congratulate the new president on his electoral success."