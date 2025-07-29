Peruvian Ambassador Paul Duclos highlighted Peru's ties with South Korea in the field of defense and underscored the roles the two countries could play as members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum as officials in Seoul marked the Latin American country's 204th Independence Day on Tuesday.

Peru’s Independence Day, which falls on July 28, commemorates the country's declaration of independence from Spain in 1821, after nearly 300 years of colonial rule that began in 1532.

Speaking at the event, Duclos said that Peru-Korea ties are particularly strengthened by expanding defense and security cooperation, highlighting “agreements for the modernization of a shipyard at the port of Callao, the co-production of naval vessels and armored vehicles, and Peru's integration into the value chain for the manufacturing of military aircraft — sectors with high development potential in the years to come.”

Duclos cited the signing of the Korea-Peru Free Trade Agreement in 2011 and the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2012 as the solid foundation upon which the bilateral relationship continues to deepen.

Korea is currently Peru’s fifth-largest export market, he noted.

Duclos also mentioned Peru’s recent term as chair of APEC, noting the smooth transfer of the APEC chairmanship from Peru to Korea during the 2024 APEC Leaders' Summit in Lima.

He highlighted Peru’s key achievement in restoring consensus among APEC's 21 member economies, resulting in over 20 agreements, including a notable roadmap to support micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises in transitioning to a formal and integrated economy.

The envoy reaffirmed Peru’s strong support for Korea’s 2025 APEC chairmanship, expressing commitment to Korea’s priorities and saying he looked forward to President Dina Boluarte attending the summit in Gyeongju this October.

Meanwhile, Kim Hee-sang, vice minister for economic affairs at South Korea's Foreign Ministry, reaffirmed Korea’s commitment to Peru, emphasizing the over-80-percent growth in bilateral trade since 2010 and noting Peru’s three-time designation as a priority official development assistance partner.

Kim also underlined close collaboration through APEC, expressing hope for deeper cooperation during Korea’s APEC chairmanship in Gyeongju this October, under the theme “Connectivity, Innovation, and Prosperity.”