Star dancer and choreographer reflects on Bumsup's defeat on 'World of Street Woman Fighter'

K-pop continues to dominate the global stage — not just through its chart-topping idol groups, but also thanks to the choreographers and creative minds behind the scenes who are now gaining long-overdue recognition.

Among them is one of the hottest names in the game: Lee Jung, the 26-year-old star choreographer who recently appeared in Mnet’s dance survival competition "World of Street Woman Fighter," the third installment of the hit competition franchise "Street Woman Fighter" (2023).

The series aired its finale Tuesday, concluding with a showdown between dance crews representing countries around the world. Japan’s Osaka Ojo Gang ultimately took the crown, beating out five other teams: South Korea’s Bumsup, the United States’ Motiv, Japan’s RHTokyo, New Zealand’s Royal Family and Australia’s AG Squad.

Though the nine-episode series pulled in modest TV ratings — averaging around 1 percent viewership — it became a sensation online.

Across platforms such as YouTube and social media, the show dominated digital conversation, topping the non-drama rankings from Good Data Corporation’s Fundex for the first three weeks of June. The rankings are based on an analysis of program-related information and netizen responses generated from sources including news articles and social media.

The homeground team, Bumsup, was made up of some memorable dancers from the show’s breakout first season, including Lee Jung, Aiki, No:ze and Honey J. On July 15, fans were stunned when it failed to make it past the semifinals and missed out on the finals.

It was an emotional moment for Lee, who rose to stardom following her breakout appearance on “Street Woman Fighter” two years ago and has choreographed some of K-pop’s most iconic routines, including Twice’s “Fancy” and “Feel Special,” as well as Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down.”

After Bumsup’s elimination, Lee sobbed on camera, a moment of sincerity that resonated with fans. Speaking at an interview in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Thursday, she reflected on the defeat.

“Since there are so few chances to perform live on stage, I thought this would be a rare opportunity to express my gratitude for all the support I’ve received, but I was really upset because I felt like I missed that chance,” she said.

Lee, who began dancing professionally in 2014, credited "Street Woman Fighter" for helping bring dance into the cultural mainstream.

“In the past, dance was something shared and loved only by those who pursued it professionally. But now, even people who don’t do it as a job genuinely love dance. That’s what has really changed. These days, people are curious about who choreographed a routine, and they’re interested in what someone like me, Lee Jung, will do next. That shift is incredible.”

Lee’s path to the stage began humbly: What started as a talent show gig for school eventually became her life’s calling. For Lee, over time, dance evolved into something far more personal.

“Dance makes me incredibly happy. And what meaning is there in a life without happiness?” she asked. “(Dance) is not just an art form, genre or profession — it’s a source of life itself and a form of salvation.”

With "World of Street Woman Fighter" now wrapped, Lee is turning her attention to larger-scale, more varied creative ventures.

One standout project was her role in choreographing the Netflix animated global hit "KPop Demon Hunters," marking another major step in her international career. Reflecting on the film, which had been in development for three years before its release in June, Lee shared her excitement about how the medium of animation shattered traditional limitations for dancers.

"I was so excited when they told me, from a technical standpoint, 'Huntrix has no physical limitations.' They said, 'Lee, you can do everything you want.' ... That’s why I was able to enjoy it even more."

She also recounted a memorable moment from working on the track "How It’s Done."

"While working on the song 'How It’s Done,' I heard that Huntrix members would be dropping from a plane and landing in the dome. I got super excited, because I’m also someone who thinks the way a performance begins — the entrance — is incredibly important. So hearing that kind of entrance idea even before we shared our visions made me think, 'This is going to be so much fun.'”

Looking ahead, Lee said she’s eager to explore choreography across a wider spectrum, embracing new formats and global platforms.

“I want to dance in a much broader realm. I want to go wherever dance is needed. Whether it's collaborating with a singer and making headlines, performing in commercials through dance or running a YouTube channel as a dancer, I believe there are things only I can do. I want to turn those rare, less-traveled paths into my own unique space. I want to dance on a bigger stage while staying true to the 'real me' — the version of myself in that underground practice room,” she said.