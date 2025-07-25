NDAChain, Vietnam's National Blockchain Platform, has been launched to serve as the trusted, transparent, and secure verification layer for the country's National Data Center, paving the way for a more reliable digital economy.

HANOI, Vietnam, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step toward building a secure, transparent, and scalable national digital ecosystem, Vietnam has officially announced the deployment of NDAChain, its national blockchain platform. Developed by the National Data Association and operated by the Data Innovation and Exploitation Center (under the National Data Center, Ministry of Public Security), NDAChain is positioned as the foundational layer of data verification for government and private sector systems.

NDAChain addresses long-standing challenges of centralized data models such as vulnerability to cyberattacks, poor scalability, and limited global integration by offering a decentralized layer of trust for critical national systems, including e-government, finance, healthcare, logistics, and education.

"Vietnam has chosen a hybrid data architecture that blends centralized and decentralized components. NDAChain acts as a protective layer for the nation's live data, critical to our digital society and economy," said Mr. Nguyen Huy, Head of Technology at the National Data Association.

Why a National Blockchain?

With a population of over 100 million and a rapidly accelerating digital transformation, Vietnam is generating data at exponential rates. The National Data Center is designed to be the central repository for citizen and national data. However, protecting this data from forgery, leakage, and misuse demands a next-generation layer of verification.

Blockchain, known for its immutability, transparency, and decentralized nature, provides an ideal mechanism for authenticating and tracing data origin especially in high-stakes, cross-sectoral interactions.

How NDAChain Works

NDAChain is a Layer 1 permissioned blockchain featuring a consortium of 49 public-private validator nodes, operated by state agencies and major enterprises such as the National Data Center, Ministry of Public Security, SunGroup, Zalo, Masan, MISA, Sovico, and VNVC.

Each validator node includes: A distributed ledger for transparent transaction records; Smart contracts for automating processes; Identity verification modules integrated with Vietnam's VNeID and other national identity systems.

The entire platform runs on a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus protocol, enhanced with Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) for security and capable of processing up to 3,600 transactions per second, with low latency and high scalability.

From Digital Identity to Product Traceability

Beyond its use in digital government, NDAChain also powers NDA DID, a decentralized identity solution that enables citizens to verify the identity of counterparties during transactions, service access, or digital contract signing. Through the NDAKey application, users can verify identities in seconds - helping prevent scams and impersonation.

In addition, NDAChain is integrated with NDATrace, Vietnam's national platform for product identification, authentication, and traceability. Each product is issued a unique identifier (UID), compliant with GS1 standards and compatible with the EU's EBSI system. This enables Vietnamese businesses to join global supply chains and build consumer trust with verified product origin.

Vision to 2026: A National Data Ecosystem

By the end of 2025, NDAChain will be fully integrated into the National Data Center and gradually expanded to local governments and universities by 2026. The next phase will focus on workforce development, international collaboration, and building Layer 2 applications tailored for various sectors.

Thanks to its open architecture and pro-integration policies, NDAChain is not only a national technology infrastructure but also a launchpad for startups, tech firms, and private organizations to develop digital services. These may include identity wallets, anti-counterfeit solutions, traceability platforms, or digital notarization services across verticals.

From Vietnam to the World

More than 50 countries have launched national blockchain platforms, including BSN (China), EBSI (EU), and Klaytn (South Korea). Vietnam's approach stands out by combining public-private collaboration, adherence to international standards (W3C DID, GDPR), and deep integration with national data systems, reflecting a long-term vision for data infrastructure and digital economic development.

"NDAChain is more than a technological platform - it represents Vietnam's aspiration for digitization, integration, and sustainable growth," a representative from the Data Innovation and Exploitation Center emphasized.

Reference Information