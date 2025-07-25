One of Korea’s most beloved actors returns with a zombie flick that had him reflecting on being a father, holding back tears

Jo Jung-suk has, in recent years, built a career on beating the odds.

His 2019 disaster comedy "Exit," made on a modest budget, became that year’s breakout hit with 9.4 million viewers. Even more impressive was last year’s cross-dressing satire "Pilot," which drew 4.7 million admissions in a brutal post-pandemic market where even big-budget blockbusters were falling flat.

Now he’s back with "My Daughter is a Zombie," a family-friendly zombie comedy that sounds like a tough sell — until you remember who’s leading it.

“Another summer release — honestly, I must have some weird luck with this season,” Jo says with a grin, seated at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul. He’s referring to his unofficial title as Korean cinema’s “man of the summer,” a streak he accepts with humility.

“I don’t choose the dates, but it’s somehow worked out. I’m grateful.”

Based on a popular webtoon, the film follows Jung-hwan, a zookeeper whose teenage daughter Su-ah is infected during a zombie outbreak.

Rather than hand her over to the authorities, he escapes to his rural hometown and begins re-training her like one of his wild animals. It’s the kind of high-concept premise that could easily veer into silliness or melodrama, but Jo saw something else in it.

“The beauty of the film is that sadness and humor coexist,” he says. “Even in this nightmare situation — your own daughter turning into a zombie — there are these odd moments of wit. We didn’t have to force the comedy; the situation just brought it out naturally.”

The role struck a personal chord for Jo, who has a 6-year-old daughter.

“The timing was perfect,” he says. “I was already settling into being a dad, and the script just lined up with where I was in life. Every time I looked at Yu-ri (Choi Yu-ri, who plays Su-ah), I couldn’t help but picture my own daughter.”

Some of the more emotionally charged scenes hit harder than expected.

“There’s one moment where Jung-hwan has to consider whether to put Su-ah down,” he recalls. He pauses for a beat. Even now, the memory seems to stay with him. “Sometimes on set, you’re digging to find the emotion. This time, it was the opposite — I had to figure out how much to hold back.”

When the conversation shifts to his broader approach to comedy — especially given his string of recent hits — Jo pushes back on the idea of having a set formula.

“People talk about the so-called ‘Jo Jung-suk-style comedy’ like it’s a thing,” he says. “But I honestly have no idea what that's supposed to mean. I just believe in the script. If something’s funny on the page, our job is to play the moment truthfully. That’s it.”

He expands on that thought: “The funniest stuff happens when you're not aiming for a punchline. It’s about timing, chemistry, that subtle back-and-forth between the cast. That’s really all an actor can control.”

Still, there’s something about Jo that clearly keeps audiences coming back — an easygoing, feel-good charisma that feels unmistakably his. What’s behind it?

“I seriously have no clue,” he insists with a laugh. “Everyone’s got their own way of doing things — it’s not like one’s better than the other.”

Pressed a little further, he finally offers a metaphor. “If I had to describe it … definitely not spicy. Maybe tender? Mild?”

He pauses, then adds, “Like Pyongyang naengmyeon. How's that for a headline?”

Perhaps Jo’s onto something. Much like the cold noodle dish, his charm has a way of sneaking up on you — a subtle, understated flavor that sticks with you.

Whatever the secret ingredient is, it’s clearly something fans can’t seem to get enough of.

"My Daughter is a Zombie" opens in Korean theaters July 30.