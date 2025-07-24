Megahit trot singer to return with new album delving into diverse genres

Singer Lim Young-woong is set to make his return with a new full-length album, marking his first in over three years.

On Thursday, his agency Mulgogi Music announced via Lim’s official social media channels that his second full album "Im Hero 2" will be released on Aug. 29. This marks the singer's first full-length album since "IM Hero," which was released in May 2022.

Lim rose to national fame in 2020 after winning the first season of TV Choson's trot audition program "Mr. Trot."

Since then, he has expanded beyond trot as an artist by exploring a wide range of genres, including ballad, jazz, rock and hip-hop. His upcoming album is expected to continue this trend, featuring a rich mix of musical styles.

Alongside the album announcement, a teaser video was also released. Featuring a soft sky-blue background, a pentagon-shaped logo, cloud in the shape of hearts, vibrantly colored flowers and gently falling petals, the video creates a whimsical and heartwarming atmosphere reminiscent of a fairy tale.