Ive is gearing up for a late August return, agency Starship Entertainment said Thursday.

The group will release a new album seven months after its third EP “Ive Empathy” swept all music charts at home, led by prerelease “Rebel Heart.” The EP became Ive's fifth consecutive million-seller, and the main track “Attitude” as well as the prerelease earned the six-piece act 15 trophies from television music chart shows.

“Rebel Heart” spent 10 consecutive weeks on Billboard’s Global excl. US chart and made the magazine's “The 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2025 (So Far)” list.

On Sunday, Ive set the audience abuzz at Lollapalooza Paris with its hourlong performance after going live at Lollapalooza Berlin eight days earlier.

The group is set to drop its third EP in Japan, “Be Alright,” on July 30. The album's title track was unveiled July 16 along with a music video.