At its Namyang R&D Center, auto giant showcases cutting-edge tests in aerodynamics, sound engineering, extreme weather performance

HWASEONG, Gyeonggi Province -- Hyundai Motor Group on Wednesday unveiled its latest electric vehicle innovations at the Namyang R&D Center in Gyeonggi Province, with a focus on breakthroughs in aerodynamics, thermal management and ride comfort.

A standout reveal was the “Aero Challenge car,” a prototype EV designed to achieve world-leading aerodynamic performance. Comparable in size to the Ioniq 6 sedan, the vehicle has already recorded a drag coefficient of 0.144 — beating the previous record of 0.17 set by Mercedes-Benz with its Vision EQXX concept car, introduced in 2022. The drag coefficient measures a vehicle’s ability to cut through air, with lower values indicating greater efficiency and driving range.

During a demonstration, white smoke traced smooth airflow patterns across the prototype’s surface, generated by a massive wind tunnel fan with nine carbon fiber blades, each 8.4 meters in diameter. Blowing at speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour — equivalent to a powerful typhoon — the fan enabled researchers to assess how wind affects the vehicle, including backward drag and lift, using a digital scale installed beneath the car.

Key aerodynamic innovations included an Active Cowl Cover and Active Side Blades, which reduce air resistance at the front and rear, respectively. A 3D underbody cover extends across 87.7 percent of the car’s underside, slightly more than the Ioniq 6’s 86 percent, allowing for smoother airflow and less turbulence.

“Our aerodynamic testing facility is the first and only one of its kind in South Korea and across Hyundai Motor Group’s global network,” said a senior researcher from the company’s aerodynamics division. “While the Aero Challenge car still requires design refinements and trunk space improvements before it can be presented as a concept, the data gathered will help improve aerodynamics in future Hyundai and Kia production models.”

Hyundai Motor also demonstrated its EV testing under extreme climate conditions, ranging from 60 degrees Celsius down to minus 40 degrees. Notably, the company operates Korea’s first facility for testing in heavy snow and rain, a program launched in 2003 under the leadership of former CEO Chung Mong-koo. The facility recreates high-speed rain and snow to evaluate water resistance, including whether moisture enters the vehicle’s trunk or charging port.

In thermal management, Hyundai Motor has developed the world’s first CO2-based heat pump for EVs. Designed to operate in temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius, the system is aimed at the European market, with plans for mass adoption in Hyundai and Kia EVs by 2034. The refrigerant technology is essential for regulating battery temperatures and improving energy efficiency in extreme conditions.

Another innovation highlighted at the Namyang facility was Hyundai’s data-driven ride performance system. Rather than focusing solely on physical tuning, the company now optimizes parts and systems early in the development process to ensure better driving performance across markets.

“There has been a shift from tuning real vehicles to improving components at the system level,” said Lee Yong-seop, senior researcher in the ride and handling division. “This helps guarantee consistent performance from the initial stages of development.”

Hyundai also uses advanced virtual reality simulations to replicate road conditions in major EV markets such as North America, China and Europe. With support from high-end acoustic systems, researchers test and refine EV performance in terms of ride quality and cabin noise — without having to travel overseas.

Hyundai Motor Group’s continued R&D investment has translated into global acclaim. Its EV lineup has won the World Car of the Year award for four consecutive years: the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2022), Ioniq 6 (2023), Kia EV9 (2024) and Kia EV3 (2025).