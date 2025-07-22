Blackpink has taken another giant stride, landing on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 28 with the new single “Jump,” according to a preview of the chart dated July 26.

It is the group’s 10th entry on the main songs chart.

The single notched the No. 1 spot on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. US, bumping down “Golden” from the soundtrack of breakout hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.” This is the first time that “the top two spots on each belong to all-female groups, and each have notable ties to Korean pop,” noted the publication. “Jump” is the quartet’s third chart-topper on the Global 200 and fourth on Global Excl. US.

The thumping tune has been reigning atop Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global for five days straight and hit the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 18.

Meanwhile, Blackpink is in Toronto for the "Deadline” tour, having performed on Monday with another concert set for Tuesday. The girl group next heads to New York for concerts on Saturday and Sunday.