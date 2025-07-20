The Asan Institute for Policy Studies has expressed deep condolences over the passing of Edwin J. Feulner, founder and former president of The Heritage Foundation, who died Friday at the age of 83.

Feulner co-founded The Heritage Foundation in 1973 and served as its president for 37 years, transforming it from a small research center into a powerful force in conservative politics, expressing values such as free markets, limited government and strong national defense.

The Asan Institute noted that during the Ronald Reagan administration (1981-89), Feulner’s leadership helped shape the conservative policy agenda, earning him the Presidential Citizens Medal in 1989.

He later advised Donald Trump’s 2016 transition team and supported the creation of the highly controversial “Project 2025,” which is widely credited in the US as the playbook to consolidate power in the office of the president and reshape the country with right-wing policies.

Feulner was remembered by the Seoul institute as a leading expert on Asia and a lifelong friend to South Korea, having visited the country over 200 times and having forged close relationships with leaders across politics and business here.

In 2002, Feulner was awarded the Order of Diplomatic Service Merit by President Kim Dae-jung for his contributions to the US-Korea alliance.

“He will be deeply missed,” the institute said. “His vision and principles remain at the heart of our shared mission.”