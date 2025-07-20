Two land mine experts from the United Nations Development Program visited South Korea this week, as the devices remain a serious concern on the Korean Peninsula — particularly due to the risk of displacement caused by flooding.

The visit by Sean Moorhouse, UNDP technical adviser for mine action, and Kwon Goo-soon, UNDP chief technical adviser in Vietnam, was made at the invitation of South Korea's Defense Ministry.

Their visit aims to "provide technical advice on managing previously undocumented minefields and strengthening the systems that manage risk," Kwon said in a written interview with The Korea Herald.

"This visit continues UNDP’s longstanding cooperation with the Republic of Korea and reflects our shared commitment to making communities safer. Korea’s leadership in mine action, both at home and abroad, is deeply valued," Kwon added.

Hundreds of thousands of land mines were laid during and after the 1950–53 Korean War, especially along the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone and other strategic areas. Many of these minefields remain uncleared, poorly mapped, or entirely undocumented, posing risks to civilians, farmers and development projects.

Kwon underscored that South Korea "has made steady progress in building technical expertise and aligning its mine action work with international standards.

"The government’s focus on strengthening risk management and exploring new survey techniques shows a strong commitment to protecting its citizens."

Kwon stressed South Korea’s growing role in global mine action, noting it had become a key partner in international demining efforts through its support for countries such as Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Ukraine and Syria.

"What sets this partnership apart is Korea’s focus on linking mine clearance with sustainable development. Clearing land is not only about removing danger: It’s about unlocking opportunities for farming, education, infrastructure and local economies," Kwon said.

For its initiatives in Vietnam, UNDP collaborates with the Korea International Cooperation Agency, an international development agency under South Korea’s Foreign Ministry, to combine mine clearance with rural development and community engagement. More recently, Korea has extended its support to demining efforts in Syria under an initiative known as "REVIVE."

Before joining the UNDP in August 2023, Kwon served as a professor of global cooperation and North Korean studies at Seoul Cyber University.

Kwon suggested that demining could be one avenue for inter-Korean cooperation.

"Historically, mine action has served as a neutral and humanitarian space for cooperation, even in politically complex environments," Kwon said. "While the current situation on the Korean Peninsula remains sensitive, mine action could offer a constructive platform for future dialogue and practical collaboration."

UNDP is currently active in about 25 countries, supporting governments in areas ranging from land clearance and risk education to victim assistance and information management.