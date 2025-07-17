K-pop trailblazer marks milestone with first full-length album in 5 years, but cancels upcoming solo concert due to knee surgery

BoA, often called "Asia's star," is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut with the release of her 11th album, “Crazier,” on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.

The album features 11 tracks, including the title track “Crazier,” and marks her first full-length album in nearly five years since “Better” in 2020.

This anniversary album holds deep significance both for the artist and her fans. BoA debuted on Aug. 25, 2000, at the age of 14 with the album “ID; Peace B.” She later expanded into the Japanese market and became one of the first artists to lead the globalization of K-pop across Asia.

The multigenre album includes everything from dance tracks to emotional ballads, as well as songs written and composed by the artist. BoA has previously showcased her talent in songwriting and producing in tracks like “Only One,” the 8th studio album “Kiss My Lips,” 3rd mini-album “Forgive Me” and single “Emptiness.”

Following the new album release, BoA was originally scheduled to hold her fifth solo concert on Aug. 30-31 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul. However, the event has been canceled due to a recent diagnosis of acute osteonecrosis in her knee.

In a statement released Tuesday, SM Entertainment explained that BoA began experiencing increased knee pain and was advised by medical professionals to avoid strenuous physical activity, including dancing. “Surgery must be conducted soon to prevent further progression of the condition,” the statement said.

SM Entertainment added that the possibility of rescheduling the concert will depend on BoA’s recovery after surgery.