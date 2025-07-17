Zerobaseone will drop a prerelease from its upcoming first full album on July 23, according to agency WakeOne Entertainment on Thursday.

A teaser poster for the single “Slam Dunk” was uploaded, showing the nine members in basketball uniforms along with the phrase “It ain’t over till it’s over.” The prerelease will be a mix of electronic dance and hip-hop. It was unveiled first last week at a special stage the group performed for the Korean national team’s basketball game.

Further details about Zerobaseone's first LP have yet to be released.

The group’s last album was its fifth EP “Blue Paradise” in February. The mini album sold over a million copies, as did its four preceding EPs, and debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 28.

In October, the band will launch its second international tour “Here & Now,” visiting seven cities for 11 shows.