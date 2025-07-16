Woori, Shinhan, KB chiefs approach end of terms as new leadership reviews and regulatory scrutiny loom

The terms of major banking group bosses are set to expire in the first half of next year, and expectations are mounting that top financial holding companies will soon begin laying the groundwork for reappointment.

Woori Financial Group Chair Yim Jong-ryong and Shinhan Financial Group Chair Jin Ok-dong are both slated to complete their terms in March, while KB Financial Group Chair Yang Jong-hee’s term is scheduled to end in November. Only Hana Financial Group Chair Ham Young-joo’s term is set to last throughout next year, with his term slated to run until March 2028.

As precedents show, leadership changes at financial holding companies have often coincided with shifts in political power, fueling speculation that the top executives may face pressure under the new administration.

Invisible push

With President Lee Jae Myung recently taking office, financial holding companies are bracing for potential headwinds from the political circle. The firms are often pressured to overhaul their leadership with each new administration, reflecting strong government influence over top appointments.

Kim Eun-kyung, a member of the presidential state affairs committee, told the press in June, “When I see former high-ranking officials from the Finance Ministry and the Financial Services Commission join private financial firms, I cannot help but question their standards.”

Her remarks were seen as a direct jab at Woori Financial chief Yim, a former FSC chair and senior official at the Finance Ministry.

With Kim being floated as a potential candidate to lead the country’s financial regulatory authority, her remarks are widely seen as a signal that the new administration could be uneasy with former bureaucrats heading privately owned financial firms.

It would not be the first time major financial firms have undergone a sweeping leadership shake-up under a new government. During former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s term, the chiefs of KB, Shinhan and Woori stepped down following regulatory criticism over extended tenures, forgoing reappointment.

Similar reshuffles have played out repeatedly over the years with each change in administration.

Power without ownership

Though financial holding companies are not state-run entities, political intervention remains possible, as the financial services industry operates under government-issued licenses. These firms are vulnerable to pressure from financial regulators, who hold wide-ranging supervisory authority.

The intervention can at times play a constructive role, particularly given the current ownership structure at local financial holding companies. The firms are often referred to as “ownerless companies,” a term used to describe firms with dispersed ownership and no dominant shareholder.

In such structures, local financial holding company chiefs are able to surround themselves with outside directors and executives of their choosing, effectively strengthening their grip on leadership and enabling long-term consolidation of power.

Intervention from financial regulators can, in a way, encourage financial holding companies to pursue a “generational shift” in leadership.

The dynamic, however, also means that regulatory interference can undermine stability in management, particularly in developing mid- to long-term strategies and in fostering global credibility.

Concrete performance

With political intervention stemming from an initial lack of accountability in the executive appointment process, the financial sector has been stepping up efforts to enhance transparency.

In 2023, the watchdog Financial Supervisory Service announced a series of measures aimed at improving governance at local financial holding companies. One key initiative requires firms to begin preparing for a succession at least three months before the incumbent’s term ends, ensuring sufficient time for a smooth transition.

The FSS further stated in May that it is considering extending this preparation period even further.

In a similar context, delivering tangible results during the term has become a critical factor in determining reappointment.

"Though the incumbent financial group chiefs are not under strong pressure to step down as most are still early in their terms, they will still need visible achievements to justify any potential reappointment," said an official from a local bank.

Industry watchers project that Woori Financial Chair Yim is unlikely to face difficulties in securing another term. Under his leadership, Woori Financial acquired two insurers this year, bolstering its non-banking portfolio — long considered a key weakness compared to rival financial groups.

The chiefs of Shinhan Financial and KB Financial have yet to deliver solid results, with each focusing on digital transformation initiatives and strengthening internal risk controls. Though Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham faced some hurdles related to the age limit when seeking an extension, he is set to serve until March 2028.

“Solid performance and transparent succession planning could help lessen government influence,” the official said.