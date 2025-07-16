First-ever K-pop act to perform stand-alone concert at Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Stray Kids collaborate with English football club on exclusive jersey

K-pop boy group Stray Kids has teamed up with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, captained by South Korea’s Son Heung-min, for a special collaboration ahead of the group's historic concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to JYP Entertainment on Wednesday, Stray Kids and Tottenham will unveil a limited-edition collaborative jersey to commemorate the group’s “Dominate” concert, taking place Friday and Saturday. The performance marks the first-ever solo show by a K-pop artist at the iconic venue.

“Stray Kids will make history as the first K-pop act to hold a solo concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and this collaboration celebrates that milestone. The two teams co-designed the jersey to reflect Stray Kids’ unique aesthetics and the iconic identity of Spurs,” JYP Entertainment said.

The agency added, “This collaboration highlights the intersection of sports, music and fashion, while also expressing a shared vision of self-expression, global connectivity and breaking boundaries.”

The limited-edition away uniform is available exclusively on the Tottenham Hotspur official online store starting Wednesday.

Stray Kids continue to break records with their ongoing “Dominate” world tour. The band's recent Amsterdam concert marked the first performance by an Asian act at Johan Cruyff Arena. Earlier, in North America, they became the first K-pop artist to perform at large-scale venues such as Seattle’s T-Mobile Park and Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

The group will wrap up the European leg of its world tour with shows in Madrid on July 22, Paris on July 26–27 and Rome on July 30.