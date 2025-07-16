A video of a Korean woman assaulting a Vietnamese woman at a self-photo booth in Hanoi has gone viral online, sparking outrage among local residents, according to news reports Wednesday.

The Vietnamese victim revealed the incident in her social media post on Tuesday, saying she and her friend were using the booth around 9 p.m. on July 11, after paying properly and within their allotted time.

A Korean woman approached them while they were taking photos, and according to the victim, told them to hurry up and come out.

Security camera footage shows the Korean woman striking the victim on the arm and a full-blown physical altercation began when she snatched her hat. The two women grabbed each other’s hair. Despite attempts by their companions and staff to intervene, the fight lasted several minutes.

The footage showed the Korean woman kicked the Vietnamese woman after she fell to the ground and continued assaulting her after they exited the booth.

The Korean woman later claimed she had been intoxicated and told local media that she settled the matter by paying the victim 60 million Vietnamese dong ($2,300).