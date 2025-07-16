The sixth EP from Enhypen added another week to its stay on Billboard 200, ranking No. 158 in the fifth consecutive frame, according to the chart dated July 19.

EP “Desire: Unleash” hit the main albums chart at No. 3 and sold over 2.14 million copies in the first week, the second most first-week sales of any K-pop album released this year.

The mini album topped Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings and earned platinum certification fro the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

Meanwhile, the septet is slated to roll out single “Yoi” in Japan on July 29.

“Shine On Me,” the lead track from the album, was unveiled in advance as the ending track for a Japanese television drama. It will be released as a physical single between its concerts in Tokyo and Osaka.