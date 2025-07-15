Onew returns with second LP, containing 11 tracks for 11 emotions

SHINee leader Onew has returned with his second solo studio album, exploring diverse emotions through a wide musical spectrum.

“Percent” is Onew’s first new album since his fourth mini album, “Connection,” dropped in January.

“I tried expressing in numbers the various emotions one feels, using the theme of ‘percent.’ Even when you’re happy, a bit of anxiety might be there, and even in difficult times, there can be a little hope. I wanted to interpret those complex emotions in my own way,” Onew said at a press conference in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday.

Regarding the main track “Animals,” a song built on a bassline and acoustic guitar layered with sounds reminiscent of animal cries to capture the moment instinct is unleashed, he said, “These days I feel like we often wear masks. I think all should feel free enough to be oneself, and that’s how this song came about. When you listen to this song, I hope it awakens your instincts and lets you enjoy it.”

The album includes 11 tracks capturing 11 different emotions. “Silky” is themed around laziness and rest. “Caffeine” expresses the feeling of addiction through unique harmonies. “Marshmallow” is a sensory depiction of the moment of falling in love. Meanwhile, “Mad” revisits the emotions of parting.

Onew took part in writing the lyrics for seven tracks, including the main song, infusing the album with his own sensibilities while exploring a broad musical palette. He also explored diverse musical styles and genres.

The main track features a rap section, while tracks like the titular “Percent,” with its powerful drums, snares and experimental vocal samples that evoke extraterrestrial sounds, and “Epilogue,” a restrained track made up solely of piano and voice, bring together completely different textures in one album. Onew added that he plans to continue trying new things in the future.

“When you listen to classical music, you can feel emotions even without lyrics. I’ve been wanting to try something like that. I will keep experimenting in various ways.”

Onew next plans to embark on his first solo world tour, “Onew the Live: Percent,” across 16 cities.

“It’s my first time going alone to Europe or South America. But during my recent US tour, I gained confidence that I could do it as I met fans and immersed myself in those moments,” said Onew.

“I believe that when I’m happy, that happiness overflows and becomes contagious. That’s why I always work with the mindset that I need to be happy first in order to share that feeling with others," Onew concluded. "Moving forward, I want to meet more audiences by performing more often in new venues.”