BoA decided to cancel her upcoming concert in Seoul, announced label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.

She was set to perform on Aug. 30 and 31 at her fifth solo gig, but had to scrap the concerts after being diagnosed with acute osteonecrosis in her knee. The condition is caused by a lack of blood supply and leads to the death of bone tissue. She has recently experienced intensifying pain in the area and was told to receive surgery, the management company added along with an apology for the short notice.

However, BoA will release a new album to mark her 25th debut anniversary by September, as planned.

The singer celebrated her Japan debut anniversary in May with a self-written single and was planning to tour the country from September and November.